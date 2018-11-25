Library hosts class for parents to monitor childs digital footprint

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is hosting a class teaching parents how to monitor their child’s digital presence.

The class begins at 6 p.m. at the annex conference room at 209 Adams St., in Jefferson City.

The class will be hosted by Nikki Bateman, the information and technology coordinator of the Regional Library.

Bateman said it’s important now more than ever that parents are aware of how to protect their children online.

“I think kids get smart phones a lot younger now. And I think you sort of open them up to the internet and you have to know how to restrict them in some sense,” Bateman said. “Kids need to learn an appropriate behavior for an online environment.”

Bateman will introduce phone apps parents can use to restrict a child’s access on the internet and on their phones. She also will go over apps that can track a child’s location by GPS.

“Parents need to be able to control what they’re looking at, who’s contacting them, what apps their downloading,” Bateman said.

Local parent Shannon Mitchell, said her children are restricted from certain content online.

“I think there’s so much out there that my kids shouldn’t be seeing,” she said. “It’s important to keep them safe from that.”

The class is not just focused on social media, but also internet browsing too. Bateman will also show how to restrict music and video content online.

“For parents that aren’t comfortable with technology, I would say definitely come to the class, because I’ll go through each of those restrictions, each of those apps, and show you what you can and can’t do,” Bateman said.

“Just because you have all these options for restrictions, doesn’t mean you have to use all of them, but it’s good to see what your options are,” Bateman said.

The class will be located in the annex conference room and will last until 7 p.m.