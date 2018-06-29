Library offers adult coloring classes to relieve holiday stress

ASHLAND – The Southern Boone County Public Library started offering a different type of book Thursday.



Ronda Mitchell is the library manager and said people won't be able to find coloring books on the shelves, but they can find them in her new adult coloring class.



Mitchell said she got the idea to host the class after she noticed it was something her family picked up.



"My husband picked up one and took it home and started coloring," Mitchell said. "Then my daughter walked into the house, and she's a nurse and so she has a pretty stressful job, and she sat down and she started coloring."



Mitchell described the hobby as "the greatest crave" and did research on it before hosting her first class.



"Reading about it, of course," Mitchell said. "The Library Journal and all of the library literature about how other libraries are offering this program and how people are flocking to it and loving it."



Mitchell said the library chose to host its first class during the busy holiday season to help people find a way to relieve stress.



"We thought Christmas was supposed to be the perfect time to start it because of the stress level and coloring is supposed to be so relaxing," Mitchell said.



Although some people do not consider coloring art therapy, some researchers claim it helps people relax and relieve stress. One study found that coloring pre-drawn patterns can reduced signs of stress and depression.



Val Baker works at a day care and said she has attended training classes that talked about the benefits of adult coloring.



"There are training classes we take because we work with children," Baker said. "At the last one we went to they stressed how coloring is good for teachers too because it's stress relieving."



Baker said she's always wanted to color and enjoys the wide range of adult coloring books.

"You don't have to be good," Baker said. "You know? You can come, and it's just a nice relaxing place to be for an hour or so."