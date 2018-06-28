Life after prison: Jeff Mizanskey spends time with family

2 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, September 03 2015 Sep 3, 2015 Thursday, September 03, 2015 12:40:00 PM CDT September 03, 2015 in News
By: Andrea Gonzales, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

SEDALIA - Jeff Mizanskey says spending time with family has been the best part of being out of prison.

"That's better than any other thing there is," he said.

Mizanskey had an emotional reunion with his family Tuesday when he was released after serving 21 years of a life sentence on marijuana charges.

When he walked into open arms in the lobby of the Jefferson City Correctional Center, the first thing he noticed was people recording.

"I walked around the corner. I see nothing but cameras and people holding - I thought it was cameras at first. I guess it was kind of cameras - telephones with cameras in them. And I'm looking around and I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I almost turned around and went back in. But then I thought, 'Aw, if I do that, they're not going to let me leave so..."

Just a month earlier, while waiting to hear whether he would be paroled, Mizanskey said he was really looking forward to eating "real meat." His first meal with family Tuesday was a large steak.

Mizanskey's family served him a large steak after he was released from JCCC.

Mizanskey's brother, Michael Mizanskey, said the whole day was overwhelming.

"Ecstatic, I was so emotional," Michael Mizanskey said. "I didn't go to bed until three o'clock in the morning."

Jeff Mizanskey has spent time since reflecting on the extensive efforts to secure his freedom."

Hundreds of thousands of people supported an online petition, and Show-Me Cannabis placed billboards on highways throughout Missouri to draw attention to his cause. Nearly 10,000 people have followed developments on the Facebook page FreeJeffMizanskey.

"To know that people care, it kind of reignites your faith in humanity," Mizanskey said. "Because, after sitting in there for so long, watching people going out for molesting kids and things like that and knowing I'm stuck in here forever."

Mizanskey had been given life without parole because he was a persistent offender. In 1984, he pleaded guilty to two marijuana-related felony possession and distribution charges. In 1991, he pleaded guilty to another felony possession charge. And in 1993, he was arrested in Pettis County for attempt to distribute.

When his brother, Michael Mizanskey, found out Jeff Mizanskey got life in prison for three marijuana offenses, he was shocked.

"Wow, I couldn't believe it," Michael Mizanskey said. "I couldn't fathom that somebody in the United States of America could get life in prison for marijuana."

After years of calls for Jeff Mizanskey's release, Gov. Jay Nixon commuted his sentence. On Aug. 20, a parole board granted his release.

Michael Mizanskey said he's grateful that attorney Dan Viets and Show-Me Cannabis advocated for his brother's release.

"A lot of hard work by a lot of people," he said. "I thank you from the bottom of heart for giving my brother back to his family.

Michael Mizanskey said he promised his mother on her death bed, "that I would do everything possible to get my brother out of jail and it finally, finally happened." Jeff Mizanskey said he also made a promise to his mother that he'd never commit another crime, which includes smoking marijuana, which is still a federal offense.

He said he's going to continue advocating for marijuana reform and lesser sentences for non-violent marijuana users.

Mizanskey will meet with a parole officer once a week for the next month. He will then meet with an officer once a month. 

The picture below shows Jeff Mizanskey meeting his grandson for the first time since his release. 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°