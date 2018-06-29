Life in Prison

GALLATIN (AP) - A Daviess County man is sentenced to life in prison for his part in the death of a man who was found with his throat slashed near Pattonsburg. Brandon Ray Anderson was sentenced yesterday in the August 3rd, 2004, death of Stephen Lawrence Jr. He also was sentenced to a consecutive 15 year sentence for the kidnapping of Lawrence. Lawrence's father discovered his son's body the next day near an abandoned farmhouse. Anderson helped Kevin Harmon assault and kidnap Lawrence from outside a Pattonsburg tavern. According to court records, the men believed Lawrence knew how to find a man accused of stabbing Anderson's brother. Harmon was convicted last year of first degree murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action.