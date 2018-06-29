Life in Prison for Man Who Killed 2 at Restaurant

CLAYTON, Mo. - A man who killed two workers at a St. Louis County Steak 'n Shake restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Judge Richard Bresnahan on Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Oundr'e Akins. Akins was found guilty earlier this month of two counts of first-degree murder.

Akins' brother, 24-year-old Anthony Akins, is scheduled to go to trial on the same charges in July. Both men are from Cahokia, Ill.

Authorities say that in November 2008, the brothers broke into a south St. Louis County Steak 'n Shake where both had previously worked and killed 44-year-old waitress Tammy Cantrell and 24-year-old cook Mark Gerstner. The robbery netted them less than $200.

Authorities say Oundr'e Akins was the gunman.