Life Sciences Hoping for Financial Injection

And, the University of Missouri's Life Sciences Center may be part of one center for excellence in research.

The state's Life Science Research Board met for the first time Thursday to discuss how to use money it may get from Missouri's tobacco settlement fund.

Four research centers may be located throughout the state: in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and a statewide center.

"One center of excellence is defined as a university system and out-state missouri," explained Michael Mills of the Department of Economic Development. "So, Columbia and the other campuses can participate, may or may not participate, it's their choice. But, Columbia would partner with SEMO, the Delta center and our other institutions across Missouri."

If state lawmakers approve, the research centers could get their money next July.