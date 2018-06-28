Life Sentence for Toddler's Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Under terms of the sentence in Jackson County District Court, Ryan Wiss will have to serve a minimum 25 years for killing 23-month-old Zayquon Hammond. He pleaded guilty yesterday to second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. Wiss was babysitting at the mother's home when he struck the child because he was climbing the stairs too slowly. The baby's father and other relatives were angry that prosecutors didn't go for a first-degree murder conviction that could have sent Wiss to prison for life without parole. Prosecutors say first-degree murder constitutes deliberation.