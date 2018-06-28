Life Sentence in Arizona Attack that Wounded Giffords

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The man who pleaded guilty to a deadly Arizona shooting rampage that wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has been sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge Larry Burns sentenced 24-year-old Jared Lee Loughner on Thursday for the January 2011 attack that left six people dead and Giffords and others wounded.

Loughner pleaded guilty to federal charges under an agreement that guarantees he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The hearing marked the first time victims - including Giffords - could confront Loughner in court. Her husband spoke on her behalf, saying Loughner changed his wife's life forever but couldn't dent her spirit.

[<a href="http://storify.com/komunews/coverage-review-of-loughner-sentencing" mce_href="http://storify.com/komunews/coverage-review-of-loughner-sentencing" target="_blank">View the story "Coverage Review of Loughner Sentencing" on Storify</a>]