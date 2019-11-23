Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis

16 hours 59 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 2:36:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Hospitals all over the country are struggling to stay open.

This has left patients in rural areas struggling to get the care they need. Now experts are telling us there could be a simple, and essentially free solution that has worked in many other states.

The solution is already working in the system, nurse practitioners or advanced practice registered nurse (APRN). Currently in Missouri, they are unable to practice to the fullest extent of their education.

The Missouri Foundation for Health estimates that by lifting restrictions on nurse practitioners could save Missouri $1.2 billion over ten years.

Valerie Bader,an associate teaching professor at the MU School of Nursing and Advanced Practice Registered Nurse has seen the problem get worse.

"We have a crisis right now in rural Missouri where there aren't enough people providing primary care," Bader said.

Bader says its important to maximize resources with the initial visits and access to those facilities.

"If you can have access to good primary healthcare in rural areas and anywhere really you lower the amount of illness among the group of people and its less expensive." Bader said.

97 percent of the counties in Missouri are facing a primary care provider shortage.

"There are all kinds of restrictions that 23 other states don't have, and what we find in states with large rural populations just like Missouri without the restrictive regulations they have healthier people and healthcare costs less, " Bader said.

Dave Dillon, the spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association agrees.

"What our concern is, that we are not maximizing on a resource because of restrictions."

This shortage is affecting even more residents as health facilities are disappearing around rural Missouri.

"Hospitals have a stake because many clinics in rural Missouri that are run are extensions of the hospital. So if we can't maximize the ability of caregivers in facilities, it's bad for us and bad for those we are serving," Dillon said.

Bader said about 3 out of 4 doctors support this idea, but the others have a basic reason for opposing it.

"Physicians don't want to lose what's normally considered their space, and in some ways that make sense," Dillon said.

They also say those nurse practitioners would move to a more urban area to practice if allowed the freedom.

"APRN's are more likely to stay in a rural area unlike physicians and that's one of the problems in the rural healthcare crisis is that we don't see physicians staying in those rural areas," Bader said.

Dillon's experience is telling him it’s a move that just needs to be made.

"You shouldn't jeopardize people's health or the future workforce because we clearly have a significant need when it comes to practitioners," he said.

More News

Grid
List

Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
FULTON - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fulton in the early hours of... More >>
15 minutes ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:20:00 AM CST November 23, 2019 in News

Residents concerned for their community if MidwayUSA moves headquaters
Residents concerned for their community if MidwayUSA moves headquaters
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday voted against Larry Potterfield's idea of expanding MidwayUSA's headquarters.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 6:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Columbia mayor helps celebrate historic landmark
Columbia mayor helps celebrate historic landmark
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece was on hand as the owners of the Niedermeyer Apartments, the oldest building in Columbia,... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 5:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
FULTON - Two people pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges for the death of Carl DeBrodie. Sherry... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:51:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Sports

Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Friday asking community members to watch out for... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:12:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday the human remains found in a livestock trailer in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
COLUMBIA - Hospitals all over the country are struggling to stay open. This has left patients in rural areas... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 2:36:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
FULTON - Two grants awarded to the MU School of Medicine in August could help solve a shortage in the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 1:59:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
FULTON - Students from 6th to 8th grade in the Fulton School District are spending much of their Friday in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating gunfire in north Columbia after officers found shell casings Thursday night. Officers responded to Riva... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:56:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
STOVER - Morgan County R-1 schools closed Friday to allow cleaning of the buildings after a possible case of bacterial... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:34:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
Tigers lose 4th straight against South Dakota 72-56
VERMILLION, SD - The Tigers women basketball team travelled to South Dakota Thursday night to face the Coyotes and hoped... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:22:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in Sports

Blues have the hot stick as they burn the Flames 5-0
Blues have the hot stick as they burn the Flames 5-0
ST. LOUIS - The Blues hosted the Calgary Flames Thursday night after a bounce back win on Tuesday against Tampa... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:52:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in Sports

New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The New Bloomfield School District said it is thinking of moving to a four-day school week after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School will start the giving season a bit early as it launches it's first-ever Serve-a-Thon event... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University faculty members are voicing their concerns to university officials after it raised their health care... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 35°
9am 36°
10am 39°
11am 40°