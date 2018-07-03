Lifeguard, community members rescue man at Memorial Park Family Aquatic Center

JEFFERSON CITY - Lifeguard staff and three community members saved a man who was drowning at Memorial Park Family Aquatic Center Thursday afternoon.

“We are extremely grateful to our lifeguard staff and emergency medical personnel for their training and quick actions that saved a life today, said Parks Director, Todd Spalding in a press release. “To the community members involved in the rescue: this story has a happy ending because of you. Thank you.”

Public Relations Spokesperson Schroeder said lifeguards performed CPR on the man until EMS arrived on the scene. The swimmer was eventually alert and refused further treatment.

Aquatics staff at all Jefferson City parks, pools and aquatic centers perform hours of continuous educational training to prepare for their roles as lifeguards and participate in in-service training to test their response to life and death situations, Schroeder said.