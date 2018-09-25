Light Rail Lands on Kansas City Ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City light rail advocate has gotten enough signatures on a petition to put another measure to fund a light-rail system on the ballot.

The Kansas City Star reports Clay Chastain is asking voters to approve a three-eighth cent sales tax to fund a $2.5 billion system. The plan relies heavily on donations and federal and state assistance.

The Kansas City city clerk says Chastain turned in 3,686 signatures, which is 113 more than what was needed to get on the ballot.

Mayor Sly James says he doesn't think Chastain's plan can be funded because it is many millions of dollars short of what would be needed.

Voters approved a Chastain-driven light rail measure in 2006, but the City Council later said it was unworkable.