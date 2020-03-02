Light Rail May Become Issue Again in KC

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The light-rail issue may get another go-round in Kansas City. A petition committee plans to submit 6,000 signatures to repeal the city's light-rail plan. Voters approved the multimillion dollar blueprint in November after years of failed efforts by advocate Clay Chastain. Committee member Greg Patterson says the plan isn't economically feasible and won't meet federal standards. If the petition has enough valid signatures, the City Council could either repeal the plan without a replacement or submit it to voters. Repeal of light rail without a citywide vote would require approval by nine of the 13 council members. Chastain says he will sue if the City Council repeals the plan or orders a vote.