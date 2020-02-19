Lighting repairs to take place on a Jefferson City bridge

JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be working to fix lighting along the roadway, causing a closure of the eastbound lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Due to this, the West Main Street ramp onto eastbound U.S. Route 54 will also be closed during this time.

MoDOT urges drivers to use caution and pay extra attention while traveling through work zones.