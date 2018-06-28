Lightning Injures 5 Campers in Eastern Mo.

PARK HILLS, Mo. (AP) - Five people are recovering after a close call with lightning in eastern Missouri.

KFVS-TV reports that two adults and three children were camping at St. Joe State Park near Park Hills Saturday when lightning struck nearby. All five went to the hospital, but their injuries were minor.

Lightning from weekend storms in eastern Missouri also caused a fire at a St. Louis County apartment complex and started a brush fire in Madison County. Fire officials say heavy rain kept the brush fire from spreading.