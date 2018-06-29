Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

A woman's shed, located in her yard about 20 feet from her home on Deer Trail Street, caught on fire.

The crew was investigating the cause of the fire. Captain Wayne Cummins said there is a possibility lightning was to blame.

The shed was a total loss.

There was minor damage to the siding of the woman's home due to the proximity of the shed to the home.

No one was injured in the fire.