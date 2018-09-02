Lightning strike causes house fire in west Columbia

COLUMBIA — A lightning strike during a storm sparked a house fire in west Columbia Sunday afternoon.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured. A single cat was removed unharmed from the house, according to Columbia fire officials.

Fire officials said crews arrived at the home, on Crown Point, at 4:50 p.m.

Battalion Chief Stephen Potter said when crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and flames from outside. Fire officials say they put the fire out in about 20 minutes.

Fire officials say the blaze caused about $15,000 in damage.

