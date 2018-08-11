Lights, Camera, Learn!

Debby Myers seemed a little out of her element. Surrounded by teenagers and twenty-some things, the 55 year-old graphic designer admits she got a late start in film making, but doesn't really care.

"Why not try and go and do what your dream is?" she said.

For Myers, late is better than never. She's one of several students studying film making at Stephens College for the next two weeks. The program brings some major Hollywood star power to Columbia.

"We've got a bunch of people coming in from Hollywood as crew and students will actually be able to work hands on, with the crew, one on one," said Paula Elias, Film Institute coordinator.

For the first week, students will attend workshops on things like lighting or makeup. During the second week, students will work together to produce their own, original short film.

Myers hopes to become a documentary filmmaker.

"I never feel like I'm too old to start something new."

Faculty for this year's Summer Film Institute includes writers and actors from hits like "West Wing", "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Office."