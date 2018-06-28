Lights Out at Busch Stadium for Second Time of the Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Several rows of lights at Busch Stadium failed for the second time this season, forcing a brief delay in the top of the ninth inning of the St. Louis Cardinals' game Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The lights came back on and the game resumed after a 13-minute delay.

Cardinals reliever Fernando Salas was about to throw the first pitch of the inning before about 70 lights went out in two standards to the right of home plate.

The same sections failed with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning June 1 against the San Francisco Giants, delaying the game for 15 minutes while personnel reset circuit breakers and lights slowly came back on.