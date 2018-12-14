Lime scooters leave Columbia to work on agreement with city

COLUMBIA - The scooter company Lime announced it has taken its scooters out of Columbia for the immediate future.

Lime told city officials it is looking to come to an agreement with the city and university.

"We have been working with them to establish an agreement it would be very very similar to the agreements we have with Bird," Deputy City Manager JJ Musgrove said.

Musgrove said Lime did not specify why they were taking the scooters out of the city.

"I think what happened is we're having this winter snap that they just decided to pull out for a little while, but I'm not sure if that's the case," he said.

Missouri Student Association Senator Solomon Davis said this probably won't impact students.

"I think the alternative transportation is important, but I think that most students at this current point in time use Bird scooters," he said.

The city only has agreements with two electric scooter companies: Bird and Pony. Bird is the most well known company throughout Columbia and Pony is expected to bring their scooters in January, according to Musgrove.

The current agreement the city has with Bird covers the amount of scooters allowed within the city, along with other things like regulations for how Bird scooters should be displayed or set up.

"It could be that there's too many scooters on a particular corner and they need to re-balance their distribution points, or it could mean the scooter is lying on the ground and needs to be picked up," Musgrove said.

Davis said Bird pushes it's way into these cities forcing cities all over to use them.

"Because they're there and because they get adopted, they sort of force you into the situation where you have to use them," he said.

These laws are to make sure the scooters are not in the way of people with disabilities. Musgrove added more times than not, people will just pick them up.

"I know that I spend a lot of my time when I'm walking around town doing that exact same thing," he said.

The Lime company has not formally announced when they will bring the scooters back into Columbia.