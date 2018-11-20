Lincoln Baseball Announces Summer Camps

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln baseball team will host camps for kids aged 8-18 spanning four days this summer. The camps will be held on June 26 and 27 as well as July 1 and 2 at the Lincoln University Baseball Field.

The camps will consist of two sessions, with kids aged 8-12 working from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CDT on each day while kids aged 13-18 will participate from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT. Depending on skill level, parents can request their children be moved to either the younger or older camp session. The cost per camper is $40.00 and includes a camp t-shirt.

Campers will work on the fundamentals of the game of baseball, with drills focusing on hitting, pitching and fielding. The camp will be designed to help campers of all skill levels improve in each phase of the game, with the ultimate goal of making each participant a more fundamentally sound player. Campers will be required to bring their own gloves and bats, and younger campers will need to bring their own batting helmets.