Lincoln cross country runners named to MIAA academic honor roll

KANSAS CITY- Tuesday morning, the Mid-Missouri Intercollegiate Athletic Association released its academic awards for their 2019 cross country runners.

Among the winners were five members of the Lincoln University cross country team including nursing major, Tajera Lawkin out of New York and wellness majors out of Jamaica, Renea Ambersley, Segale Brown, Danielle James and Melissa Tyme.

All five were honored as part of the academic honor roll for holding a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher through a minimum of two full semesters at a league institution.