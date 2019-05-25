Lincoln Football coach resigns

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University head football coach Steven Smith resigned Wednesday, the school announced.

In two seasons, Smith led the Blue Tigers to a 4-17 record.

Offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, Malik Hoskins, has been named interim head coach for the 2019 season.

"I'd like to thank coach Smith for his work building the Lincoln football program the past two years, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Lincoln athletic director John Moseley. "The team made some positive strides last season, and Coach Hoskins' familiarity with the program and our players should allow that development to continue this fall."

According to a release from the school, Smith plans on pursuing an opportunity in professional football.