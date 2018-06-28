Lincoln Men Drop Close Game to Maryville

5 years 6 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 19 2012 Dec 19, 2012 Wednesday, December 19, 2012 9:03:24 PM CST December 19, 2012 in Basketball
Source: Dan Carr - Press Release

JEFFERSON CITY, MO -- The Blue Tigers had an opportunity to tie the game at the end, but Darius Whitson's buzzer-beating three-point attempt bounced off the inside of the rim and the Lincoln men's basketball team fell to Maryville, 75-72, on Wednesday night. It seemed to be one of the few long distance shots that did not go in, as the two teams combined to make 23 treys in a game that went right down to the wire.

The tone for this game was set early, as Charles Cole made back-to-back three-pointers to give LU a 6-0 lead at the start of the contest. Maryville responded with four-straight treys of its own to go ahead, 12-6, before Sean Harris cut the deficit to five with a free throw. Harris later made the score 12-9 with a dunk at the 13:40 mark, with that basket being the first non-three field goal of the evening by either team.

Maryville led for most of the first half, but Lincoln rallied back in the final five minutes. Harris hit a layup with 2:19 remaining to tie the game at 26, then Cole made a pair of free throws to give LU the lead. Another free throw from Harris gave Lincoln a three-point cushion, but that was quickly erased as Maryville tied the game back up with its sixth trey of the period. Cedric Ridle hit a jumper on the ensuing possession to put LU up, 31-29, and that lead held into the halftime break.

The Saints took a one-point lead early in the second period, but Ridle and Cole scored the next four points to give Lincoln a lead it would not relinquish through most of the period's first 12 minutes. The game changed at the 8:23 mark. With Lincoln up by four, 50-46, Maryville made a three-pointer, forced a quick turnover, then took the lead on a dunk. Less than two seconds later, MU stole the ball and scored again, going ahead, 53-50.

Devin Booker tied the game up with a three-pointer on the next possession, but Maryville retaliated with a trey of its own. Lincoln once again had an answer, as Greg Motley knotted the game at 56-all with a three-pointer. MU quickly raced down the court, however, and took the lead back with yet another long distance jumper. In a game of long range shooting, though, LU refused to yield, with Booker hitting one more three to knot the game up at 59 with 5:04 remaining.

The game would not stay tied for long, as Maryville made yet another three-pointer to spart a 10-2 run and seemingly take control of the game. The Blue Tigers proved their resilience, as, with 2:04 to go, Booker connected on his third trey of the evening to cut Maryville's lead down to 69-64. MU hit a jumper on its next possession before Motley was fouled on a successful three-pointer that made the score 71-67 at the 1:17 mark.

Motley's free throw attempt went went off the rim, and Maryville made a dunk off a fast break to increase its advantage to six. Cole cut the deficit to three on a trey, but Lincoln was forced to foul, and MU went back up by five after making a pair of shots from the charity stripe.

Lincoln reversed the script on its next possession, as Cole was fouled and made two free throws of his own to make the score 75-72. That set in motion the events that led to the game's thrilling conclusion as, after being quickly fouled, the Saints missed both of their next two free throws, giving the Blue Tigers one last chance at a tie. Cole grabbed the rebound off the second, hustled down the court and threw up a shot, but it went wide of the rim. Whitson was there to grab the board, and he muscled his way into three-point territory to try one last tying shot. The ball bounced out as the buzzer sounded, allowing the Saints to escape with the win.

Cole led Lincoln with 24 points and eight rebounds, going 4-for-9 from long distance. Motley made four of his six three-point attempts, finishing with 12 points and three assists, while Booker scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Shakir Preston and Ridle each tallied six boards, with Ridle also contributing six points, and Harris had a block and three rebounds to go with six points of his own.

Whitson finished with seven points, including making a three-pointer, as Lincoln finished the day 12-of-31 from three point land (38.7%). Maryville was just as hot from long distance, making 11-of-26 trey attempts (42.3%). For the game, Lincoln shot 42.6% from the floor (23-54) while Maryville made 53.1% of its shots (26-49), but LU outrebounded MU, 35-34. Lincoln lost the turnover battle though, giving the ball away 14 times while forcing just nine Maryville turnovers.

Brandon Stanciel scored four points with two rebounds while Jeremy Jackson rounded out the scoring with two points and two boards. Montez Fifer also played for LU, tallying three assists.

Lincoln falls to 2-10 on the year with the loss, which came in the Blue Tigers' final non-conference game of the season. It was also LU's last game of the 2012 calendar year. Maryville, meanwhile, improved to 10-2 on the season.

The Blue Tigers will be back in action on Jan. 3, when Lincoln resumes MIAA play with a road trip to Kirksville, Missouri to face Truman State. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CST.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
43 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°