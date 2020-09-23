Lincoln Men's Basketball Adds Four Assistant Coaches

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Lincoln University head coach John Moseley has completed his coaching staff, adding four assistants to the men's basketball team for the 2014-15 season.



Moseley announced June 4 that Peter Quinn, Joshua Jones and Tyler Clark will be the Blue Tigers' new assistant coaches, and C.J. Wilkerson will serve as a graduate assistant.



"I'm excited that each of these men has decided to assist me as we restore the image of Lincoln basketball," Moseley said. "They all bring different skills and abilities to the Blue Tigers and each of them will be integral parts of our climb in the MIAA."



Quinn and Moseley both worked together in 2012 at North Carolina Central, where Moseley was the associate head coach, and Quinn served as the Director of Basketball Operations. Prior to that, Quinn spent 14 years as a collegiate coach, including two as the head coach of NCAA Division II Long Island University - Southampton from 2003-2005

One of the winningest players in Eastern Kentucky history, Jones spent the past year as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. During his one season as a graduate assistant, Jones helped guide the Colonels to an Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship, as well as a berth in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship tournament.



Clark is transitioning into the collegiate ranks after a successful five-year run as a high school head coach. Clark spent the last two years at Father Tolton Catholic in Columbia, Mo., where he led the program to a 20-8 record and the first district championship in school history. Clark was the District Area Coach of the Year in 2014.



Wilkerson worked with Moseley at North Carolina Central, where he served as a volunteer assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. During that time, Wilkerson helped lead the Eagles to a 28-6 record, the regular season and tournament MEAC championships and a berth in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship tournament.



Moseley said he is excited about working with his inaugural coaching staff, which he believes will lead the Blue Tigers to success, both athletically and academically.



"We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have success in the classroom and on the basketball court," Moseley said. "The university, its alumni and its fans deserve to have a basketball program that they can be proud of, and I'm confident that this staff is a major step in the right direction."