Lincoln's Buie and Smith Named All-MIAA

JEFFERSON CITY - After finishing as two of the league's top scorers, Lincoln juniors Joshua Buie and Mike Smith were named All-MIAA honorable mention on Tuesday, March 4.

Buie was one of the Lincoln men's basketball team's best performers, ranking second in scoring with 15.3 points per game while leading the team in steals (46), and assists (86). Buie registered 19 double-digit scoring performances and poured in at least 20 points in nine contests, reaching 35 points twice.

Buie also performed near the top of the MIAA, finishing the regular season third in the conference in steals (1.8), fifth in minutes-played (33.9), 11th in free throw percentage (.795), 12th in assists (3.3) and 18th in scoring.

Fellow Blue Tiger Mike Smith also reached double-digits in 19 contests, including starting the season by scoring at least 15 points in five consecutive games.

Smith reached the 20-point mark seven times and scored at least 30 twice, finishing with a team-best average of 15.8 points per game. Smith was also Lincoln's rebounding leader, pulling down 4.7 boards per night.

Buie and Smith become the third and fourth Blue Tigers to be named All-MIAA honorable mention, joining Pierre DeClue (2010-11) and Cedric Ridle, Jr. (2011-12). The pair also become the first Lincoln teammates to earn All-MIAA honors in the same season since Harold Robertson and Tim Abney were both all-league first team selections in 1977-78.