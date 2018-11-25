Lincoln's O'Hara Fluellen Signs Free Agent Contract with Seahawks

JEFFERSON CITY — O'Hara Fluellen, an honorable mention All-American defensive back, has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The senior football player, who broke up an MIAA-best 11 passes and nearly broke the Lincoln record for career interceptions, is one of 36 athletes who will be participating in the Seahawks' rookie minicamp next month.

An All-MIAA first team selection in 2012, Fluellen was named to the Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-Super Region 3 second team and to the Daktronics Super Region 3 All-Region second team. Fluellen, who was also one of five NCAA Division II players invited to play in the Casino Del Sol All-Star game on Jan. 11, capped off his postseason honors by being selected as an All-American honorable mention by the Don Hansen Football Committee.

Fluellen led Lincoln with 67 total tackles and 55 solo takedowns this season and made four tackles that led to a loss of 12 yards. His biggest impact was as a pass defender, as he finished second in the conference in passes defended with four interceptions combined with an MIAA-best 11 broken-up passes. His four picks were the fourth-most by any player in the league in 2012. One of the leaders of the defense this season, Fluellen was also credited with Lincoln's sole safety of the season, making a tackle in the end zone against Washburn on Oct. 6. He also blocked two kicks.

If Fluellen makes the Seahawks final roster, he would become the 15th athlete in Lincoln football history to have a professional playing career and the eighth to play in the National Football League. Fluellen joins a Seahawk squad that went 11-5 in the 2012 regular season and advanced to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. ESPN.com recently ranked the Seattle Seahawks as the preseason No. 1 team in a power ranking vote by a panel of NFL experts.