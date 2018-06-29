Lincoln Softball Adds Three in Early Signing Period

JEFFERSON CITY -- Two junior college transfers and an incoming freshman have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers with the Lincoln softball team. Allyson Corry, Alyssa Laudwig and Madison Gooden will all join the Blue Tigers starting with the 2014 season. Corry and Ludwig will enter as juniors with two years of eligibility while Gooden will join the team as a freshman will four seasons of eligibility.

Head coach Nicole Stacey announced the signings on Tuesday.

Corry was one of the top batters at Southeastern Illinois last spring, collecting 60 hits with 23 RBI and an average of .355. All three stats ranked as second on the team, as Corry started all 52 of the Falcons' games in 2012. She also had one of the team's best on-base percentages (.362) and scored 13 runs while hitting six doubles. She is expected to be an outfielder for the Blue Tigers.

"Allyson has a fantastic stick along with range," Stacey said. "She will be competing right away for a starting position."

Laudwig was the top pitcher at John Woods Community College in 2012, striking out 119 opposing batters in 197 innings in the circle. Laudwig earned 12 wins for the Blazers, ultimately helping the team reach the Region 24 tournament, and finished with a 4.02 ERA. She also had a good season at the plate, compiling a .272 batting average with 28 hits, including eight doubles and 12 RBI, while scoring 11 runs.

"We're graduating three pitchers this year, so Alyssa will be an asset to our roster," Stacey said. "I'm looking forward to working with her on developing her strength and control on the mound. Alyssa will also contribute with her power in hitting, and I feel we will see wonderful things out of her as a Blue Tiger."

Gooden is a two-time All-Frisco League honoree, having been named honorable mention in 2012 and to the conference first team in 2011. In both seasons, she helped lead Iberia to Class 2 District 8 championships. Gooden's batting average steadily improved from season-to-season, hitting .347 as a sophomore before raising her average to .350 as a junior and .377 as a senior.

She had one of her best statistical seasons as a junior, batting in 12 runs on 28 hits, including 12 doubles, two triples and a home run. Gooden also scored 21 runs that season. She also tallied 12 RBI as a senior, finishing the 2012 campaign with 26 hits, including eight doubles, and scoring 18 runs. Gooden is projected to compete for playing time at first base and in the outfield for LU.

"Madison has a tremendous amount of strength that we will develop during her time as a Blue Tiger," Stacey said. "Madison's competitive attitude is what I want as a coach."



The Lincoln softball team is coming off its first postseason appearance since 2008 after qualifying for the MIAA Championship tournament in 2012. The Blue Tigers will open the 2013 season at the Southeastern Oklahoma State tournament, beginning with a Feb. 8 contest against Henderson State.