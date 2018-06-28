Lincoln Students Move Back

The university provided a shuttle service to and from campus, but students said it just wasn't the same.

"I'm happy to be back. I felt out of whack sometimes being at the hotel," Lincoln University student Erika Reed said.

"I think it's going to get the students back on track. They're closer to the library. They're closer to their classrooms. They don't have to wait on a shuttle bus to come pick them up or anything like that, so I think their lives will be back to normal," said Carlos Graham, associate director of housing.

Reed said living in the hotel wasn't all bad.

"It was nice having people clean up our room every day," Reed said.

But she's ready to be back in the dorm. "You don't know what's going on on campus or anything so it's good to be back here on campus in the new rooms," Reed said.

Some parts of the sixth and seventh floors are still under construction, but the rooms and bathrooms are fully functioning. The university installed sprinkler systems and fire detectors in each of the new rooms. However, rooms on other floors of the dorm still don't have sprinklers. The university hopes to install them by next school year.