Lincoln Sweeps MIAA Track Athlete of the Week Awards

JEFFERSON CITY - For the third time this month, Lincoln University has swept the MIAA's Track Athlete of the Week awards. The MIAA named Monique Thompson Women's Track Athlete of the Week. The organization also honored Stallone Watson as the Men's Track Athlete of the Week, with both athletes earning their first career league honors Tuesday.

Thompson broke two meet records with a pair of wins at the DePauw Classic on Saturday, Feb 22. Thompson won the 800m in 2:12.91, a provisional qualifying time that ranks seventh in the country and third in the MIAA. Thompson joined Twishana Williams, Willomena Williams and Donna-Lee Hylton to win the DM with a time that is also the best in the MIAA and the league's only sub-12:00.00 time in that event.

Watson won the 60m hurdles at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge on Friday, Feb. 21, taking first with a time of 8.20. That time ranks second in the MIAA and is tied for 25th nationally. Watson, a freshman, was a double winner at that meet, also taking the crown in the long jump with a provisional mark of 7.11m.

This is the third time in February that Lincoln has swept the MIAA's Track Athlete of the Week honors. Romel Lewis and Donna-Lee Hylton were the men's and women's winners, respectively, back on Feb. 4 while Jermaine Blake and Twishana Williams were recognized on Feb. 11.