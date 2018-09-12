Lincoln Track to Send 19 Athletes to NCAA Championships

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln Track and Field is sending thirteen members of the Lincoln women's indoor track & field team and six athletes from the men's team will represent the Blue Tigers with a combined 27 entries to the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Sheri Kaye Campbell, the leading scorer at this year's MIAA Women's Indoor Track & Field Championship meet, leads LU with three entries.

Lincoln leads the MIAA in total entries according to the official lists, which were released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

The championships are held March 7-9 in Birmingham, Al., at the Birmingham CrossPlex.