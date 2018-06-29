Lincoln University Announces 2013 Football Schedule

JEFFERSON CITY - Two televised contests and a game against Grambling State highlight the Lincoln football team's 2013 schedule. The Blue Tigers will play five road games, five home contests and a neutral site game in which LU will be the home team.

Lincoln will open the 2013 season on the road under the lights, as the Blue Tigers will travel to St. Charles, Mo. to play Lindenwood on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Lincoln will then have nine days to prepare for its only non-conference game of the season, as the Blue Tigers will play Grambling State on Sept. 14.

The Blue Tigers will return to conference play the following week, as Lincoln will travel to Joplin, Mo. to play Missouri Southern on Sept. 21 in the first of two games that will be televised by the MIAA Network as its "Game of the Week." LU will then play its true home opener on Sept. 28, when the Blue Tigers welcome Pittsburg State.

The month of October will begin with Lincoln hosting Emporia State on Oct. 5 for its annual Homecoming game. Following two straight road tilts, with LU visiting Washburn on Oct. 12 and Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 19, the Blue Tigers will close the month at home by hosting the MIAA Network for LU's second televised game of the season. Lincoln will welcome Fort Hays State on Oct. 26 in what will be the first-ever home MIAA Game of the Week for the LU football team.

Lincoln will close its road slate on Nov. 2 with a visit to Central Oklahoma before returning home for its final two contests. The Blue Tigers will host Northeastern State for the first time ever on Nov. 9 and will end the season with a visit from Southwest Baptist on Nov. 16, with the latter game serving as LU's Senior Day.

All of Lincoln's home games will be played at Dwight T. Reed Stadium with most games being scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CT. Starts times for each game are subject to change. The Blue Tigers are coached by Mike Jones, who is entering his third season as the head of the Lincoln football program.