Lincoln University changes commencement location after students complain

JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University announced its commencement ceremony will return to Dwight T. Reed Stadium after students urged university leaders to make the switch.

A Change.org petition created this week asked leaders to move the ceremony from the LINC Recreation and Wellness Center, where it was originally scheduled, back to the stadium.

"It is imperative that our future alumni leave Lincoln University’s campus with a great taste in their mouth about their esteemed university," the petition said.

The university announced in a news release Friday that this May's graduates "will enjoy returning to a little bit of history."

“Our students who will transition to alumni on that day have been communicating with me since early on in this academic year their desire to return to this bit of history,” Lincoln University President Jerald Jones Woolfolk said in the statement. “I am in agreement with them and it is my pleasure to announce Commencement will be held at the stadium.”

The petition received 527 signatures.