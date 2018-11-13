Lincoln University community growing stronger for this year's homecoming

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University is coming together as a community to celebrate homecoming amid recent tragedies.

The theme this year is "LU Forever: A Legacy Worth Keeping."

On Friday, the school and its alumni will kick off the weekend with homecoming activities and parties before the football game on Saturday against Quincy State.

Kailey Foster, a recent alum and former member of the women's basketball team, said she felt it was important to come back for this event to see the people she knows that will be lifelong friends.

"I think seeing everybody I played with my last two years was something that I had to do," Foster said. "And a lot of teachers here meant a lot to me, so I had to make sure I came back to see them."

Two students and a beloved faculty member all passed away within the first few weeks of school and according one student, the university has only become closer.

Senior Ashton Greene said the university has become much closer and supports one another even more.

"We have come together as a university to support each other and be each others backbones," Greene said. "Including having a better relationship with staff and administration and students having a better relationship with each other."

Lindsey Wilkerson, a junior at LU, said she was close to one of the students who passed away and is looking forward to the support system that homecoming will bring.

"Every year, but even more important this year, because of all the losses we've had, I think homecoming will be a chance for the school to be a family," Wilkerson said. "For not just us, but to see alumni from all different generations coming together and not just that, but other peoples families and everybody just comes along to be one big support system."