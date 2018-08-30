Lincoln University earns fifth straight weekly track award

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln distance runner Jhevere Hall posted two of the league's fastest times at the Drake Relays this weekend to earn her third MIAA Women's Track Athlete of the Week award this season and the team's fifth consecutive week of claiming the honors.

Racing against some of the top athletes in the nation, Hall placed first in the 4x400m relay and in the 800m circuit. She teamed up with Ebony Rose, Kimona Shaw and Kissi-Ann Brown in the relay and chalked up a league-leading time of 3:42.94.

Her gold medal in the 800m run clocked in at 2:09.88, good for another MIAA-leading time that also ranks eighth nationally.

Hall won this honor back in late January and early February, and she now joins Kimberly Bailey and Venicha Baker to extend the team award streak to five straight weeks dating back to April 4.

Lincoln will compete for its fifth league title this weekend in the MIAA Outdoor Championships hosted by Missouri State University.