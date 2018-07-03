Lincoln University ends lockdown after person taken into custody

JEFFERSON CITY – The Lincoln University Police Department has taken a man into custody this morning after the campus was placed on lockdown for a weapon threat.

Police responded to reports of an altercation in Dawson Hall at Lincoln University involving a weapon threat Wednesday evening. Police said the threat was credible.

The university was notified of the threat around 2 a.m. this morning and the campus was placed on lockdown around 8:50 a.m. Police took the person in question into custody around 9:10 a.m. and the lockdown ended.

Lincoln University Relations Director Misty Young said, “As always, the safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is the main concern.”

She asked the community to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the Lincoln University Police Department at 573-681-5555.

The incident is currently under investigation.