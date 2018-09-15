Lincoln University Expanding

The university plans to construct it along Locust street. "We have been purchasing some property, small residential homes along Locust and we have cleaned the area next to the other residence halls between Dawson Hall and Martin Hall," Shelia Gassner the LU Director of Design and Construction.

Officials feel the new residence hall is needed.

"Presently we an accommodate up to 800 students and of course we are receiving more applicants for housing," said Lincoln University student life director Kenneth Ferguson.

The university plans to finance the project through loans.

Lincoln hopes to start accepting bids this spring and break ground in the fall.