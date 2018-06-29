Lincoln University faculty cast vote of no confidence for provost

1 year 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, September 29 2016 Sep 29, 2016 Thursday, September 29, 2016 3:32:00 PM CDT September 29, 2016 in News
By: Hli Yang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – The Lincoln University faculty unanimously passed a vote for no confidence against the provost Wednesday morning, a move that's causing controversy on the Jefferson City campus.

KOMU received a call Thursday morning with a tip about the vote, and got it confirmed by two students.

LU’s provost, Dr. Said Sewell, received a no confidence vote in his work as provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.

Ahmad Coleman, one of the students who confirmed the tip, said several students are upset with the decision.

"A lot of students are angry about it and against it and we're trying to stand in solidarity with the provost," Coleman said. 

Coleman said students are upset because they like Dr. Sewell and his effort to diversify the school, which is a Historically Black College/University (HBCU). 

"We do go to an HBCU and we're trying to make sure that our school still stays diversified because that's the essence of going to an HBCU," Coleman said. "A lot of professors are against that, so a lot of students are against the professors. They're saying that it doesn't stand for what our school stands for."

Students started a petition on change.org to keep Dr. Sewell in his position. The petition stated, "Members of the faculty senate are voting for the removal of Dr. Said Sewell, as  the VPAA because 1)The faculty senate feels that he is insensitive to their needs. 2)The faculty senate feels that Dr. Sewell interferes with the academic freedom of the faculty. 3)He has incorporated his own curriculum & in by doing so he is trying to diversify Lincoln Universities campus. We believe that since Lincoln is a Historically Black College and University we should have more diversity among our staff and faculty."

The caller who tipped KOMU 8 News about the story said LU students tried to attend the meeting, but were kept out and told having that many people in a small space was a “fire hazard.” The caller said students are on the provost's side and feel the teachers’ actions show they aren’t concerned about the students learning.

KOMU 8 News contacted LU's Director of University Relations Misty Young. She said the university had no comment. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
3am 79°
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°