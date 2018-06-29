Lincoln University Gets Rid of Winter Commencements

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Lincoln University in Jefferson City says it will not hold winter commencements, although the ceremony might be resumed in the future.

School officials announced Tuesday that ceremonies for students expecting to graduate in December will be included in the spring commencement May 13.

University controller Sandra Koetting says the move would save the university an estimated $7,000 and $10,000 a year.

Koetting says the university might someday reinstate winter commencement, but she could not predict how long the ceremony would be suspended.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports an average of 167 students have graduated in December in the last few years. May commencement averages between 200 to 240 graduates.