Lincoln University men win tight one, women overwhelmed by Pittsburgh State

Lincoln University junior Jaylon Smith scored 23 points (including 18 from behind the arc) and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Blue Tigers basketball team to a 68-63 win over Pittsburgh State Saturday.

Smith provided the entirety of Lincoln's offense from three. The rest of the team went 0-13 from long range.

After trading runs that saw the game tied at 36 and then 45 with 11:23 to go, the Blue Tigers went on 15-2 run to seal the game.

Lincoln held a 12-4 advantage in offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers on its way to snapping a two game losing streak.

With the win, the Blue Tigers improve to 12-7 on the season, and 8-5 in conference play.

The Lincoln women were not as successful in their game, falling to the Gorillas 77-63.

The Blue Tigers were only able to keep this one close for the first five or six minutes. After getting out to an 8-6 lead, Pittsburgh State went on a 22-6 run to take an 18 point lead halfway through the second quarter.

Lincoln cut the deficit to seven early in the fourth, but that was as close as the Blue Tigers would get.

Zuri Hill led Lincoln in scoring with 15 points, and added five rebounds.

After the loss, the Blue Tigers fall to 7-12, and 3-10 in conference play.

The Lincoln men's and women's team will now head to Oklahoma to take on Central Oklahoma on Thursday, Jan. 28. The women start at 5:30 P.M., and the men start at 7:30 P.M.