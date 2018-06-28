Lincoln University names 20th president

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University will welcome a new president with the new school year.

Lincoln University Board of Curators announced their selection of Dr. Jerald Woolfolk as the 20th president of the unviersity Tuesday morning.

“We have a lot of work to do and Dr. Woolfolk is exactly who we need at the helm to move us forward,” said Board of Curators president Marvin Teer.

Woolfolk is currently the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the State University of New York at Oswego. She is a visiting professor and the Interim Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Woolfolk has also served at Mississippi Valley State University, College of Staten Island-City University of New York and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She graduated from Jackson State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, then proceeded to get her masters from Iowa State University in Counselor Education and her doctorate in Urban Higher Education from Jackson State University.

Woolfolk's first day is June 1, 2018. Michael Middleton will continue to serve as Interim President of Lincoln University until then. She will be introduced at the 16th Annual President’s Gala on April 7.