Lincoln University names new recreation center The Linc

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University and Jefferson City Parks and Recreation announced the name for its new wellness and recreation center Friday.

"The Link is just so fitting... it links our community to expanded parks programming," Director of Parks Todd Spalding said.

The Linc is located on the Lincoln University campus but will be jointly-run with the city. It offers four basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a fitness center, an elevated walking track and 2,050 square feet of indoor program and meeting space.

Lincoln University students have access with their student IDs, but the gym also offers daily passes and monthly or yearly memberships.

"The Linc offers an exciting opportunity for the city of Jefferson and Lincoln University to collaborate for the betterment of our community," Lincoln University President Kevin Rome said. “Not only do our students now have a dedicated and modern activity center, our athletic teams will be poised to excel in their forthcoming conditioning center.”