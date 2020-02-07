Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement agencies. Lincoln University Police Department (LUPD) received $5,000 to purchase new gear.

"Law enforcement agencies across the nation are having to cut their budgets and tightening things up," said Gray Hill, the police chief at LUPD. "Anytime we can get grant money, it releases a little pressure on our equipment budget."

Hill said his department will use the grant for puncture resistant gloves, trauma kits, quick clot kits, breakaway traffic vest, short reversible raincoats.

"We used to get equipment from the Missouri Department of Safety," Hill said. "They had a warehouse, where agencies would donate items they don't use anymore."

However, Hill said the warehouse was closed last year, and it left them to the option of asking for grants for gear like traffic vests and gloves.

Alex Degn, one of the police officers at LUPD, said the overall crime rate of Lincoln University has been declining over the years, which may give people a misconception that LUPD doesn't have a heavy workload. Therefore, doesn't need more funding.

"We are out there probably doing more than we were before," said Degn. "That's why the crime rate is falling."

Degn said grant and funding help LUPD to stay in a good shape.