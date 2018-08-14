Lincoln University responds to various campus issues

1 year 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 19 2016 Oct 19, 2016 Wednesday, October 19, 2016 6:51:00 PM CDT October 19, 2016 in News
By: Felesha Lee, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University has been dealing with several controversies in the past months. The university's president, Kevin Rome, addressed several of them on Wednesday.

The first issue the president addressed was enrollment. He said the university is starting a program to encourage retention, but administrators would continue to be tough on students who are not meeting academic standards.

"This summer, Lincoln University enrolled its very first class of students in Project Jumpstart, a college readiness program for incoming freshmen in the summer of 2016," Rome said. "We brought about this program because we were concerned about the retention of our students beyond their first year."

He said 127 students were a part of the two month program, and 87 percent of those students returned to the university in the fall. He said the only issue with the program is students do not want to attend school in the summer.

Lincoln University also recently cut its program for students to earn a history major. Rome said the university will continue to teach history but not as a major. In response to criticisms of this action, Rome said, "We can't not make difficult decisions just because everyone doesn't agree with it."

Faculty at Lincoln University recently declared a vote of no confidence in the school's provost. Rome said he will be addressing questions from faculty next week. He said he hopes all the positive things happening on campus will boost morale.

One of the most controversial issues he touched on is the mold found in Dawson Hall, a student dormitory. He said the no one told the university the rooms were uninhabitable, but it wants to clear the mold for its students. Rome blames the mold on students opening their windows while the air conditioning is running, creating condensation and moisture that makes a breeding ground for mold. Rome also added Dawson Hall is the only residence hall with central air instead of individual units in each room, which allows students to control the temperature of their own rooms.

There are also reports of bed bugs in the dorms. The president said this issue arose from students bringing bed bugs to the university.

"We didn't have bed bugs in the residence halls until students showed up," he said. 

He assured the university would do its best to get rid of the bed bugs.

Rome also discussed discrimination suits against the university. He said the plaintiffs of the suits are African, African-American, and White, all of which are suing for racial discrimination.

"I don't know whether there is credence to the lawsuit, but I do find it highly irregular, unlikely that they were all discriminated against based on racial identity, because they're all different races," Rome said.

KOMU 8 reported Lincoln campus police will start wearing body cameras. Rome said this was not in response to any issue, but he wants to be proactive in case of an incident. He said having body cameras will make sure everyone knows what happened, and the university is trying to move in the same direction as other police departments.

Rome spoke about what he hopes will come of the upcoming legislative session. He said his goals are similar to other Missouri universities.

"We have a lot of deferred maintenance on all of our campuses, so having more resources for that would be great," Rome said.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 9:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
Board of Education approves increase in operating tax rate ceiling
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a 9-cent increase in the operating tax rate ceiling... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Mugs Up back open after power line accident
Mugs Up back open after power line accident
COLUMBIA - Mugs Up Drive In's manager said the restaurant is back in tiptop shape after a power line accident... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
Student's tweet goes viral after she warns other women of human trafficking
MACON – A viral tweet is prompting the Missouri State Highway Patrol to warn people to call 911 if they... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
Violence concerns lead downtown business to close earlier
COLUMBIA - Living Canvas, a tattoo, body piercing and art gallery on Broadway, is shutting its doors earlier than it... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
Columbia city leaders say there is a lack of revenue
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members said the city has reached a financial tipping point and now they have until... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
Missouri Democrats cut tenet on anti-abortion candidates
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Democrats have voted to ditch a recently added tenet aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 2:05:07 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
Gov. Parson stops in Mexico to hear about farmer struggles
MEXICO - Gov. Parson is traveling through the northeastern part of Missouri this week and he started his travels in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
Kansas couple says hospital billing scheme spread to others
MISSION HILLS, Kan. (AP) — A couple from a Kansas City suburb alleges that a $90 million billing scheme found... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 12:03:00 PM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
Columbia church racks up $884K in legal fees
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri taxpayers may be covering $884,000 in legal fees for a Columbia church's U.S. Supreme Court case... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:28:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
Union measure drove highest Missouri voter turnout in decade
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A ballot measure attempting to limit union powers helped drive Missouri's largest voter turnout for a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:20:58 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
Peter Strzok fired from the FBI
(CNN) -- The FBI has fired Peter Strzok, an agent who was removed from the Russia probe last year for... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:11:24 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
Trump encourages boycott against Harley-Davidson
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said it's "great" that consumers might boycott Harley-Davidson if it moves some motorcycle production overseas.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:07:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
New law to curb expired license tags in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new state law aims to reduce the number of Missouri residents driving vehicles with expired... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 11:02:50 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
10-week-old Missouri infant found dead inside hot vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A 10-week-old Missouri girl has died after being left inside a hot vehicle. The Southeast... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:56:06 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
Firefighters: smoking materials started Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA - Officials say a house caught fire Sunday afternoon because of improperly disposed smoking materials. Three people were... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
Escape from the Mayo Clinic: Parents break teen out of world-famous hospital
(CNN) - One winter afternoon last year, Duane Engebretson sat in his stepdaughter's hospital room at the Mayo Clinic in... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:43:29 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News

Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
Fleeing driver charged with deadly Kansas City crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fleeing Kansas City driver has been charged with manslaughter in a deadly crash. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, August 13 2018 Aug 13, 2018 Monday, August 13, 2018 7:35:39 AM CDT August 13, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 73°
5am 72°
6am 71°
7am 71°