Lincoln University Restructuring Jobs

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University announced Tuesday afternoon it is moving to a new organizational structure in order to save money and make student services more efficient.

In a news release, the university said some top-level position duties were combined with the duties of other positions. The university said in the most cases, it was able to reassign personnel.

University President Kevin Rome said in the release that the university was unable to reassign some of the employees.

"Decisions like this are difficult, but necessary, as we evaluate the university's current budget and move into the next fiscal year," Rome wrote.

The university said the new structure will save the university $200,000 through the end of the budget year and said it could save the university as much as $400,000 in the next budget year.

The university said admissions, financial aid, student accounts and several other functions will all be moved into Young Hall.