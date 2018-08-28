Lincoln University student killed in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University said the victim of a shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive Monday morning was enrolled as a junior at the university.

Police found 23-year-old Charon Session suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene around 3 a.m. Emergency responders pronounced him dead shortly after.

The university says Session was an involved student, participating in the school's dance troupe, cheer squad and royal court.

Prosecutors charged Alfred Chism Jr. Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents, Chism called 911 to report the shooting. He told police Session had been harassing him and sent him a text shortly before arriving at Chism's home on Monday.

Chism reportedly told police he answered the door while holding a gun, told Session to leave, then shot him. Police said Chism did not say anything about Session making threats.

(Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with the latest information.)