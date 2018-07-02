Lincoln University Student Shot

The armed robbery occurred in the 1100 block of Buena Vista street in Jefferson City. Police say a 21-year-old Lincoln University student came to visit some relatives.

As he was walking down a flight of stairs, police say a man demanded money from him. The victim said he didn't have any money, and that's when the gunman shot him right below his right arm around ten Saturday night.

"He'd gone down to the 1100 block of Buena Vista street to visit some family members. When he walked down the steps to the courtyard he was approached by an unidentified male. He demanded money. The victim said he didn't have any money. He was then shot one time beneath his right arm," said Jefferson City Police Officer Chris Lindey.

Miesha Moore lives with her kids right next to where the shooting happened.

"Well actually I didn't hear anything. I just came outside and the police was out and they were saying that it was a shooting," said Moore, a neighbor.

"I'm not really surprised. It has happened before," Moore said.

So far, police don't have any leads.

"We tried to track down some leads in the area. Talk to some people that were out and about at that time of night. Nobody has come forward with any kind of information," said Lindey.

The victim was released from Capitol Region medical center this morning.

Police say they're going to need the public's help to solve this one. If you have any information about this shooting, you can call Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS.