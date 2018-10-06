Lincoln University to welcome new president Friday

JEFFERSON CITY - Jerald Jones Woolfolk will take her place as Lincoln University's new president Friday morning, according to a news release. She is the third woman president in the university's history.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Richardson Fine Arts Center in Jefferson City. An inaugural ball will be held in Woolfolk's honor 7 p.m. at the LINC Recreation and Wellness Center.

Woolfolk, who holds a Ph.D in urban higher education and has worked in higher education for about 30 years, was appointed as Lincoln's new president in March. She replaced interim President Mike Middleton on June 1.

Lincoln University has faced some upheaval in recent years.

Between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 school years, total enrollment dropped by 15.5 percent. In June 2017, the Lincoln University Board of Curators announced it would reduce its personnel by 48 staff members and cut $3 million from the operating budget.

In an address to Lincoln University students in April, Woolfolk highlighted the tenacity of the historically black university, which was founded more than 150 years ago.

"Lincoln is gonna be just fine because Lincoln has you," she said. "And now you've got me."

A livestream of the inauguration will begin on Lincoln University's website at 9:45 a.m.