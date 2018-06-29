Lincoln University Track Runner Receives First Weekly Title

JEFFERSON CITY - After a strong performance at the WUSTL Invite, Winston Edwards became the first member of the Lincoln men's track and field team to be named Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Athlete of the Week during the 2014 outdoor season.

Edwards, a sophomore, turned in the 10th-best time in the country and the top mark in the MIAA in the 400m hurdles at the WUSTL Invite, leading LU to a third-place finish on March 29. Edwards placed second overall at the meet after finishing with a provisional time of 53.02. Edwards was also a member of Lincoln's winning 4x400m relay squad, which took first among 28 teams in 3:17.16.

This is the first career athlete of the week honor for Edwards, who earned All-American honors in the 4x400m relay during the 2013-14 indoor track and field season. Edwards is the fourth member of the Lincoln men's track and field team to be named MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week this academic year.

The Blue Tigers are scheduled to split time between two meets this weekend. Some Lincoln athletes will be in Charleston, Ill. April 4-5 for the Big Blue Classic, hosted by Eastern Illinois University. The rest of the team will be in Bolivar, Mo. to compete in the SBU Classic, hosted by Southwest Baptist University on April 5.