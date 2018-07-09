Lincoln University Tuition to Raise 19%

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Tuition will rise by nearly 19% for students at Lincoln University in Jefferson City. Lincoln's board of curators approved the increase last week. It takes effect for the fall semester. For Missouri residents, undergraduate tuition per credit hour will rise to $183.50 from the current $154.43. Tuition also is rising for graduate students and non-Missouri residents. Lincoln is the state's historically black college and has about 3,200 students.