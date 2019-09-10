Lincoln University undergoing housing boom
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University in Jefferson City is planning two projects to increase housing on campus. Curators on Friday unanimously approved a contract to build a new residence hall with about 350 beds. A second project will complete reconstruction of an already existing residence hall. Lincoln president Carolyn Mahoney says research has shown that housing is second only to academics when students consider which school to attend. She says the new hall will have apartment-style rooms, to compete with a trend at other universities. Lincoln has a large commuter population, but Mahoney says she would like to have about a third of the students living on campus.
